After months of planning, the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference has finally arrived.
The massive three-day carnival will officially begin on Friday morning with more than 150 teams to be in action at Lady Cutler Fields.
Dubbo Regional Council and NSW Touch staff have successfully converted the regular cricket/soccer fields into a massive 20-plus field venue, headlined by a centre stadium surrounded by grandstands.
Chloe Andrew will be one of the local players taking part this weekend, playing in the under 16s girls side and is excited to get the competition started.
"It's really good for Dubbo and the community, I think it's going to bring a lot of people here," she said.
"I feel good, this is my first year of Junior State Cup.
"This is really exciting, Dubbo has seven teams playing which is the most we've ever had."
Dubbo will have teams in the under 10 boys and girls, 12 boys, 12 girls, 14 boys, 14 girls and 16 girls, sides who will be carrying the flag for the hosting association.
NSW Touch's Dean Russell is hoping for clear skies and cool weather after things heated up at the Junior State Cup Southern Conference last weekend.
"We are bringing 187 teams to the venue and out to the region," he said.
"Which is roughly 8,500 people who will be coming to this precinct each and every day. I've been keeping an eye on the weather and it looks like it will be a little bit kinder than it was to us last weekend down in Wagga.
"The weather forecast is really pleasing so we are looking forward to some great touch."
Most travelling sporting organisations often rave about the facilities in Dubbo and Russell couldn't have been happier with how things looked when he arrived in the city.
"It looks sensational, I came here yesterday (Wednesday) but some of the staff came here on Monday," he said.
"They told me that the fields were in immaculate conditions and when I got here I had a look around and I've been massively impressed."
As for the talent on display, Russell is confident the under 18s division is full of quality and should provide a wonderful spectacle for onlookers.
"You are looking at some of the best junior touch players in the world realistically," he said.
"There is a number of players who could be announced in the Australian youth team to play New Zealand in April but the quality each year goes up and the skillsets we have on display always impress me."
Entry to all three days of the event is free while food and drink trucks will be also at Lady Cutler.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson echoed Russell's thoughts on just how well the grounds look.
"It does look absolutely magnificent, it's been a real pleasure for council and our staff to work with NSW Touch as well as our local Dubbo Touch Association to put this on," he said.
"It hasn't started yet but it looks like a fantastic weekend, I've had a discussion with the Wagga mayor about last weekend and it was very successful.
"She just hasn't got quite the same power I do, I've got the weather spot on to make sure everything is perfect."
Council staff have been hard at work for several weeks now in preparation for the Junior State Cup and Dickerson hopes the city gets around the carnival.
"We've got everything ready for a high-quality touch football event, we've got under 10s through to under 18s both males and females," he said.
"It's going to be a fantastic weekend for the city and we invite all our residents to come down to have a look.
"Car parking is obviously going to be a bit of an issue so try not to park down here, try to be a bit closer to the CBD and walk those last few metres."
Parking will not be available near Lady Cutler for spectators with a full list of road closures available below.
"The design of this whole area is to make it incredibly safe, we don't want cars travelling around this area," he said.
"We have published some road closures on our website but essentially most of this area will be blocked off from cars for three days.
"If you are trying to drive down past here to get to work, you may need to try a different route. There may be some parking on the south side of Tamworth St but it's designed for officials and teams."
Sides will play round matches on Friday and Saturday with Sunday acting as the finals day.
The full list of road closures can be found right here.
