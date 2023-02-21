Hundreds of primary school students got a chance to show their skills as John McGrath Oval hosted the annual Paul Kelly Cup.
An Australian Rules competition for Year 5 and 6 students, Dubbo's gala day was held on Tuesday with more than 20 teams involved.
AFL Central West Competition and Development Coordinator Casey White believes the gala day is going to be a great thing for not just Dubbo.
"Kids are everywhere at the moment down here, we've got 25 teams across 12 schools," he said.
"It's the best Paul Kelly Cup local day that we've ever had I think, talking to some of the guys who came out from Sydney, they are comparing it to some of their own biggest days.
"It's really exciting for Dubbo, it's really exciting for the Central West as well to have so many schools interested."
Both male and female players were involved in the day and White is hoping it attracts some to take up the sport with their local club.
"That's what it is all about, there are probably half-a-dozen kids out there who play on a weekend," he said.
"A big part of today is changing from six or so to around maybe 15, if we can get a handful more players playing for Dubbo Junior AFL off the back of today then that is a really good result.
"If a few more kids tune into the Giants and Swans when the season starts after today as well then that is really exciting as well.
"It's great to see the kids really excited but it's awesome to see teachers getting involved as well, they are going to be massive supporters in the future."
The matches provide students with the skills how to play the game in a quick fashion and also teach them what the sport is like to play.
As one of many gala days to take place around the Central West, the victorious teams will get a chance to battle for the opportunity to head to Sydney to play.
"They have 30-minute time slots but play two 10-minute halves, it's a really quick and fast game," he said.
"It is a warm day out there today so we are trying to look after the kids as much as we possibly can, everyone is going to get four or five games.
"We aren't having finals but the top teams in each pool will go through to our regional final in Orange next Friday. We've got four stages of qualification before they can get to Giants Stadium.
"If you win in Dubbo, win in Orange then they will go off to Sydney in late-Term 2 and if they are lucky enough to win there then they will be lucky enough to play on Giants Stadium."
