Morris Park Speedway will now be a lot safer for riders, spectators and other officials after an new purchase was made to assist the track in cause of emergencies.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders announced $2470 from the Local Sports Defibrillator Program for the club to purchase an automated external defibrillator for the complex.
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club president Mark Cook welcomed the NSW Government's support and believes the new equipment is life-saving.
"It's that peace of mind and added safety to an already dangerous sport," he said.
"Every corner has a flag marshal, they're out on the track so if someone falls, they're the ones that help but they're at risk of getting hurt themselves if we don't have the right gear for them.
"Our club is a not-for-profit so every bit of money helps."
Saunders echoed Cook's thoughts and believes all sporting organisations could use an AED.
"Race days at Morris Park can see everyone from four-year-olds right up to people in their 60s racing around the speedway," he said.
"Early defibrillation can be the difference between life and death in the case of a cardiac arrest, and this funding will provide peace of mind with an AED on hand at every race meet."
The Dubbo Dirt Bike Club has also received $2112 from the Local Sport Grant Program for other safety initiatives, including signage and safety gear for its flag marshals.
"Motocross is an exhilarating sport but does come with its dangers, and the club relies on volunteer officials to keep everyone safe and racing," Saunders said.
"This funding will help the flag marshals stay safe out on the track, and hopefully attract more people to volunteer with the club."
Aspiring racers are encouraged to attend the Dubbo Dirt Bike Club's come-and-try day on April 16, ahead of the first race meet for the year ono May 7. Go to the club's Facebook Page for more information.
For more information on the Local Sports Defibrillator Program, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au.
