Dubbo Dirt Bike Club now has a defib on site at Morris Park

By Newsroom
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 11:45am
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club president Mark Cook (left) with local member Dugald Saunders after the recent purchase of a defib. Picture supplied

Morris Park Speedway will now be a lot safer for riders, spectators and other officials after an new purchase was made to assist the track in cause of emergencies.

