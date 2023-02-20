Daily Liberal
Kelly Cup TOTW: Minor premiers decided still with a round remaining

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Dale Smith has had a great RSL Kelly Cup season so far. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Like the RSL Pinnington Cup, Saturday's weekend Kelly Cup action was rain-affected with some matches failing to reach a result before their games were called off.

