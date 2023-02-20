Kelly Cup TOTW: Minor premiers decided still with a round remaining

Like the RSL Pinnington Cup, Saturday's weekend Kelly Cup action was rain-affected with some matches failing to reach a result before their games were called off.
Both CYMS sides won while Macquarie White also enjoyed a big victory, Newtown Tigers continue their fight for the fourth and final spot in the top four.
All sides will enjoy a week off this weekend with a general bye.
Let's have a look at who performed the best on Saturday.
He has made this list many times throughout the season and Larance just keeps scoring runs to lead CYMS Green by example.
Opening the batting, Larance carried his bat through the entire innings and made 82 not out off just 53 balls against Newtown Kings.
As wickets fell around him, Larance continued to go about his work, hitting 13 fours and two sixes as his side was bowled out for 156.
One of several players on this list who is a regular for the season, Hawker was once again very classy against Newtown Rhinos.
Coming to the crease, Hawker impressed with 76 off just as many balls at John McGrath to continue Macquarie's impressive season to date.
The side is now locked in the second spot on the ladder with a single round remaining and will face CYMS White in the major semi-final for a place in the grand final.
Wallace like Larance led his side from the front and by actions over the weekend, hitting another half-century.
Wallace and Hawker combined for a 131-run partnership as they set about putting together the Macquarie White innings.
The Macquarie White skipper was eventually dismissed for 69 after a knock which included eight fours and a six.
Joy's side may have not performed at their absolute best but the all-rounder should hold his head high.
Taking on a classy Macquarie White outfit, Joy made 53 not out before the match was abandoned due to the rain.
Joy also chipped in with two wickets as well and looked to have his side well in the game at 1/102 in reply to Macquarie White's 6/212.
READ ALSO:
He is one of the competition's top run-scorers for a reason and Deebank wasted little time on Saturday against Macquarie Blue.
The RSL veteran made an aggressive 78 while also hitting eight fours and a six to help guide his side to 176 before they were bowled out.
Macquarie Blue were 3/99 from their 20 overs before rain forced the game to end early.
RSL Colts can end Newtown Tigers' finals hopes in their next match should the latter win.
Moore and the man below may have opened the batting for CYMS White but we've found a spot in the middle order for the pair after their performances on Saturday.
After CYMS White restricted Rugby to 9/105 from their 40 overs, Moore hit an unbeaten 50 not out at Bob Dowling 3 to help guide his side to a win.
CYMS White is now the RSL Kelly Cup minor premiers and this man is a big reason why.
Smith again was great on Saturday, firstly with the ball as he finished 0/13 off eight overs before making an aggressive 47 not out in his sides' 10-wicket win over Rugby.
Smith and the rest of his side cannot be knocked out of first place with a round remaining and will face Macquarie White in the major semi-final.
Defending 156, Larance was brilliant with the ball on Saturday and joins his father in the week's team.
The all-rounder took a remarkable 4/13 off eight overs as he showed all his class to cause chaos for the Newtown Rhinos batters.
The win for CYMS Green cements them into the finals and third place on the ladder with one round still to play.
Against his former club, Lenord showed Newtown exactly what they are missing after an impressive spell on Saturday.
Playing at Pavans Synthetic, Lenord took 3/23 from eight overs for the Hornets as they bowled out Newtown Tigers for 154.
In reply, Souths were 2/53 from 19.3 overs before their game was washed out with no winner decided.
Crampton's wicket-taking form since Christmas has been very impressive and the spinner was at it again on Saturday.
Crampton took 4/20 off eight overs against the veteran Newtown Tigers side at Pavans.
It wasn't quite a win for Souths but it was an impressive performance by the Hornets who could have gone on to win the game.
Several games didn't get to finish on Saturday but the Strikers scored a big win, thanks mostly to Fernandes' bowling.
Taking on Narromine, the Strikers bowled out their opposition for just 95 with Fernandes taking four wickets.
The Strikers bowler finished his eight overs with figures of 4/20 before his side went on to win by wickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.