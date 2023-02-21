Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nathan Goodridge will travel to Melbourne for a shot at representing Australia in shooting

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Goodridge is on track to represent Australia at the Paris Paralympics. Picture supplied

Two years ago Nathan Goodridge was watching the Tokyo Paralympics on TV and now he has his eyes set on travelling to Paris for the next Games in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.