Jason Owen will perform at Dawson Park for this year's Country Classic

By Newsroom
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 8:49am
Local entertainer Jason Owen set to perform at the Dubbo Country Classic on March 18. Picture by Ross Schultz

Greyhound Racing NSW and the Dubbo Greyhound Club have managed a major coup by securing Australian country music superstar Jason Owen to perform at this year's Country Classic race meeting at the Central West racetrack.

