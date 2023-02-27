Daily Liberal
Remote grazier and Nationals Party candidate Annette Turner's bid for Barwon

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
Nationals candidate for Barwon Annette Turner (centre) meets with stakeholders on the campaign trail. Picture supplied

Little sleep, thousands of kilometres on the odometer and lots of time away from family - that's what being on the campaign trail looks like for remote grazier Annette Turner, who is running for the Nationals in the seat of Barwon in the upcoming state election.

