Little sleep, thousands of kilometres on the odometer and lots of time away from family - that's what being on the campaign trail looks like for remote grazier Annette Turner, who is running for the Nationals in the seat of Barwon in the upcoming state election.
"I'm putting everything I can into this because I want to be there on the 25th of March and after," she said.
"I think the people are ready to see change and they want to see someone who would work hard for them. I have a reputation through my work with the CWA as someone who will work hard for the members."
Ms Turner was born in Broken Hill and now lives in White Cliffs where she has raised three on a family farm alongside husband, Barry. Like many in White Cliffs - a community of just 156 people in the state's far north west - Ms Turner lives in an underground home.
"We're on a property that comes right up to the boundary of White Cliffs. We live in a lovely dug-out home - it's great, they don't need heating, they don't need cooling and it's a constant 22 degrees all year round," she said.
"You don't have seasons in a dug-out. Some days we sit in there and think we'll go out to work or to get the mail and you open the door and 49 degrees hits you in the face."
Being a long-term resident of such a remote outback community, Ms Turner thinks she will have a very unique perspective to bring to parliament house in Sydney should she be elected.
"I've been told repeatedly by different people that I must be me, and that's it. I'm down to earth, I'm realistic and I live the experiences," she said.
"So when issues that affect us come up I can say 'this is how it actually is' and be able to put the bush perspective forward."
When not working on the farm, Ms Turner spends her time volunteering in the community and has been part of a number of advocacy groups including the NSW Farmers Western Division and the Telstra Regional Advisory Committee.
"I've filled my free time with volunteering work, like with the Country Women's Association. I went right through from branch president to executive to state vice president and then to state president," she said.
"Even when I finished up that work I was recognised as being with the Country Women's Association so people would come to me asking me to help them."
Ms Turner said the advocacy work she did for rural women through the CWA was what inspired her to accept the opportunity to run for the Nationals in the seat of Barwon.
"I love challenges and I thrive on that. And we seem to be forgotten out here in the bush," she said.
"I was asked if I would consider standing - and the National Party is a grassroots organisation like the CWA and that's what I'm used to working with."
"So I asked Barry what he thinks and he said 'absolutely, you should do this'. It's great having his support because we travel together and can be another pair of ears and he's getting me around safely and helping me out."
Ms Turner said her campaign so far has taken her from almost one end of the electorate to the other.
Barwon takes up roughly 44 percent of NSW's land mass and includes key towns such as Bourke, Brewarrina, Narrabri, Walgett, Gilgandra, Warren, Nyngan, Condobolin, Cobar and Broken Hill.
In eight days Ms Turner says she has travelled over 3,000 kilometres talking to voters.
"It's not something I find hard because I've always had to travel," she said.
"I'm loving travelling around meeting people and listening to the issues that people have. I'm also enjoying sitting with ministers and hearing their talks and the good work that's happening out here. It's been amazing."
"One minister said to me the other day that he gets his energy from the people, and that's exactly what happens to me. I never tire of it and it's a very diverse electorate with complex issues right through."
Some of the key issues being brought to her by people within the communities she's visited include cost of living, health and the lack of doctors and nurses, education and telecommunications.
"I want to see better mobile coverage and investment in infrastructure to be able to bring us all up to an equal level as our city counterparts," she said.
"At the moment I have my grandchildren being educated at home through School of the Air so I'm seeing what's happening with them and the great work that the school does, it's amazing what they're doing."
"But the lack of telecommunications infrastructure impacts on parents trying to educate children at home - they're tearing their hair out sometimes when there's power outages or no telecommunications."
The seat of Barwon - held by the Nationals since 1950 - was considered a safe seat for the party until 2019 it was picked up by the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers with just under 33 percent of the primary vote.
Running against Ms Turner will be Narrabri school teacher Joshua Roberts-Garnsey for Labor and incumbent Roy Butler who will stand as an independent after walking away from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party have not confirmed a candidate to stand in Barwon.
