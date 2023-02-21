Daily Liberal
Environment

Protecting the Macquarie Marshes and fixing Dubbo's drinking water are on the agenda for shadow minister Rose Jackson

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Shadow minister for water Rose Jackson visited Dubbo to discuss water issues with local stakeholders. Picture by Belinda Soole

Water was on the agenda for shadow minister Rose Jackson when she visited Dubbo and the Macquarie Marshes wetlands this weekend.

AH

