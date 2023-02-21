With no progress in the NSW Government's two-year-old promise of building a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Dubbo, community leaders are asking Premier Dominic Perrottet to step in.
Experts have warned "people will die" and asked for the responsibility of the rehab centre to be taken up by the Premier's head of department, Michael Coutts-Trotter.
The statement from Joe Coyte, executive director of The Glen Group and director at Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Residential Rehabilitation Network (ADARRN), said the rehab centre was announced early in November 2020 only to "fanfare" and gain "bipartisan support".
Community representative, Councillor Pam Wells, and advocate for culturally appropriate rehabilitation, Jeff Amatto, supported the statement along with ADARRN directors Norm Henderson and Danielle Manton.
"Advocates are calling the delay unconscionable and frustrating and are warning that people's lives are at risk," the statement said.
"We stand ready to come to Sydney and will be seeking to meet with the Premier as a matter of urgency and welcome the continuing support of all sides of politics for our proposed local community drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre."
The statement highlighted the importance of 'culturally appropriate' rehabilitation which was evidence-based and proven critical to breaking the cycle of incarceration and contributing to closing the gap. It also stated that Closing the Gap strategy needed to be heavily driven by Aboriginal community-based organisations.
"Dubbo is a hub for many Indigenous communities. If we don't get this rehabilitation centre right, this will be a massive let down for many in the community with so many of our people trying to get culturally appropriate help," Wellington-born advocate Jeff Amatto said.
The Glen, a strong example of a culturally appropriate rehab centre, is a respected Aboriginal community-controlled organisation in the NSW Central Coast for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
Its executive director, Joe Coyte, voiced his strong support for the Dubbo project after seeing the demand for beds at The Glen. He also shared how they were able to set up a treatment centre in about two years.
"When 'The Glen for Women' project was funded in early 2020 we were in charge of the whole project and we were responsible for the success or failure of the project," Mr Coyte said.
"We signed an agreement in February 2020, found the land, then arranged purchase, we planned the build, gained all development applications and then oversaw the construction. We recruited staff and we opened the treatment facility in just a little over two years.
"The Glen for Women has now been open over six months and we have helped many, many women change their lives".
The collective call from Western NSW slammed the Government for not even choosing a location for the facility yet. More critically, the leaders said no local organisation had been announced to lead the project "when evidence shows local control is vital to success".
The statement said the proposed rehab centre will serve the whole community, but Aboriginal people were particularly impacted by this delay.
"The word 'frustrating' is an understatement, our community and region continues to see people incarcerated and sadly the worst-case scenario is people die when unable to access a service or support," Cr Pam Wells said.
"I really hope the delay is not politically related, people's lives are at stake here, and that price is too high to pay."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
