Experts want Premier to address 'unconscionable and frustrating' delay in Dubbo rehab centre

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
(L-R) Western NSW community leaders and rehabilitation experts including Jeff Amatto, Joe Coyte, and Pam Wells, are asking Premier Perrottet to step in to make progress in the rehab centre planned for Dubbo.

With no progress in the NSW Government's two-year-old promise of building a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Dubbo, community leaders are asking Premier Dominic Perrottet to step in.

