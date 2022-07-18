With no physical building and no current tender to run the service, the Dubbo drug and alcohol rehab centre still offers more questions than answers.
The Glen's executive director Joe Coyte ran a second community consultation on the service on Thursday, July 14 and the message was loud and clear from the community - they want answers.
"We need to start the tender process now, because no one knows who is going to deliver the service, and whoever that service is can employ one person to do this community consultation," he said.
"Why am I doing it? I'm happy to help the community but this is their chance to establish relationships with awesome community members, I know if I was looking to run it I would want to be the guy down here meeting them all now and there is no reason you can't do that now, why are we having to wait?"
Mr Coyte said the "important" thing was the community continued turning up to these meetings.
"NSW Health and the LHD attended but they still haven't nailed the answers that's for sure, but it is progressing," he said.
With the lack of updates, Mr Coyte said it had been hard keeping the community engaged.
"There are some really good people involved, but making sure they don't fall off the path and get frustrated is the challenge at the moment," he said.
"Hopefully NSW Health and the LHD get moving on a few key issues that were brought up."
Mr Coyte said currently it was the residents who were pushing and driving the project.
"There are some really good community people in there getting a voice and as a guy who understands how rehabs work there are going to be some decisions made that people are going to disagree with but it looks like you are getting a really good support base for the actual service and residents that are going to attend it," he said.
"Whoever wins the tender to run the service will have a heap of people in the community they can call on to help make it a success, and I'm pretty excited for that."
It was clear in the meeting that the community were "frustrated" with the pace things are going, ideally wanting it to open sooner rather than later.
"Rehab needs community to be successful, and if they aren't included in the steps they will say 'stuff it' which is what I feel is happening," he said.
"This process needs to speed up to keep people engaged, it has slowed down and the answers about why isn't good enough."
According to Mr Coyte, the community made that clear to the Western Local Health District and NSW Health.
"They want a time frame, and I think that's important and to get the land issue sorted out as soon as possible," he said.
Mr Coyte said he was impressed with the other speakers including Acting Aboriginal MHDA District Coordinator Western NSW Matthew Scott and Catherine Brake Senior Project Officer for Centre for Alcohol and other Drugs NSW Health.
"They said everything and I couldn't say it better myself," he said.
Mr Coyte said that Dubbo doesn't need the "gold star" service to start, they just need a service up and running.
"I'm a big believer in that we shouldn't let good be the enemy of perfect," he said.
"Someone asked 'what's wrong with having a staged approach to things?' Absolutely, that's the way I think, even though you're aspirational dream might be to have that over there, there are still some good wins you can have on the journey.
"You don't have to have that or nothing."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
