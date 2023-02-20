With the closures of regional bank branches under scrutiny as the subject of a parliamentary inquiry, one local bank manager is affirming her commitment to maintaining a physical presence in Dubbo.
"Even during these increasingly digitised times, we know so many Australians are still choosing to visit their local branch," said Helen Beer, owner and manager of the Bank of Queensland's Dubbo branch.
"This is especially the case for regional areas like Dubbo, which is why we understand the real need to keep branches open."
According to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, between June 2017 and June 2021 there was a 23 percent decline in the number of regional bank branches, from 2,500 to 1,900.
This decline in bank branch numbers has caused concern for some in the financial services sector and members of the community who see physical bank branches as a crucial asset for regional towns.
Ms Beer agrees, saying she is committed to maintaining a physical presence in Dubbo despite a move by many customers to online banking.
"We recognise the positive impact of our physical branch in being an essential service for many," she said.
"Time and time again we are hearing from our customers how much peace of mind they get from knowing their local bank branch is located just around the corner to assist them with whatever they need.
"We see our branch as part of the fabric of the Dubbo community and are proud of how we have been able to support our customers over the years to reach some amazing milestones such as their first home, new car or a holiday."
To address the shuttering of regional bank branches, the federal Senate will be holding a parliamentary inquiry into regional bank closures - which is currently accepting submissions.
The inquiry will examine the branch closure process, the economic and welfare impacts of bank closures on customers and regional communities, the effect of bank closures or the removal of face-to-face access to cash and the effectiveness of government banking statistics capturing and reporting regional service levels.
Financial Services Union National Secretary, Julia Angrisano, said the union had been calling for a "serious examination" of the branch closures for a long time and hopes the inquiry might lead to some change for regional banking customers.
"Banks are shutting branches across Australia leaving consumers and businesses without access to financial services. It is clear that cutting the branch network is being done to reduce costs and maintain profits," Ms Angrisano said.
"We know that regional communities are doing it tough without access to banking services. The FSU will also encourage the senate committee to examine the impact branch closures have on the workers who have lost their jobs."
The senate committee will report back on the findings from their inquiry on December 1, 2023. Submissions for the inquiry can be made on the Australian parliament's website until March 31.
