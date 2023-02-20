Daily Liberal
Dubbo Bank of Queensland manager commits to maintaining branch amidst widespread closures

By Allison Hore
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Bank of Queensland Dubbo branch owner and manager Helen Beer is committed to maintaining a physical presence in Dubbo despite bank branch closures. Picture by Belinda Soole

With the closures of regional bank branches under scrutiny as the subject of a parliamentary inquiry, one local bank manager is affirming her commitment to maintaining a physical presence in Dubbo.

