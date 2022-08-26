Daily Liberal

'Completely unacceptable': NSW Premier washes his hands of Dubbo's water woes

AH
By Allison Hore
August 26 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has washed his hands of Dubbo's water woes despite 43,000 people being left without drinkable water for more than a month. Picture: Amy McIntyre

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has washed his hands of Dubbo's water woes despite 43,000 people being left without drinkable water for more than a month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.