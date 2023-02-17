Rural health facilities across western NSW are set to get a massive workforce boost with a record number of graduate nurses ready to begin their careers in the region this year.
Among the 53 graduate nurses who will soon start work in rural facilities across the Western NSW Local Health District is Isabella Meere.
Following orientation in Dubbo, she's heading out to Walgett where she will spend the next 12 months working at the Walgett Multipurpose Service.
"I'm from Canberra originally, but I did two professional experience placements in my third year at Walgett with uni and I absolutely loved it," Ms Meere said.
"I learned so much and wanted to spend 12 months there to further build my skills.
"They have an emergency department, a renal dialysis unit, residential aged-care and community health service, all operating from the Multipurpose Service, which is a really good opportunity for career growth."
In total, 168 graduate nurses will be working in health facilities within the Western NSW Local Health District this year. This is a significant increase from last year when 101 graduate nurses started their career in the region.
The massive boost to the workforce will come as welcome news to health facilities in the region which have been struggling to manage workloads amidst staff shortages.
As well as the 53 nurses working in rural facilities, 82 will work across Orange Health Service, Bathurst Health Service and Dubbo Hospital, 29 in mental health at Bloomfield and another four as part of the rural-metro exchange with Sydney Local Health District.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome such a big group of graduate nurses, many of whom have already started work in the District this week through their orientation process," said Adrian Fahy, Western NSW Local Health District's Director of Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing.
"We're also thrilled that more than 50 of this year's intake will begin their career in small, rural facilities, which will provide an incredible boost to those areas and their communities."
Coonamble local Shai Ramien was also amongst the graduates.
She will begin work as a graduate nurse at Mudgee Hospital this year, after finding inspiration to become a nurse while working with the district on her gap year.
"I have worked in health for a little while now. I was previously an Aboriginal Health Practitioner with this local health district. It started as a gap year that turned into two years, I think I just found my passion," Ms Ramien said.
"I really like working in rural and regional areas, with vulnerable communities. I'm definitely more drawn, through just the experience I've had as a student, to smaller communities."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders extended a warm welcome to the 33 graduate nurses who will start work at the Dubbo Base Hospital this year.
"The work that nurses and midwives do is at the very heart of the public health system, caring for people in our hospitals, at home and in our communities," he said.
"I am incredibly pleased to welcome the first of the new recruits to Dubbo Hospital, and I know the commitment, compassion and skills they bring to the role will make a big difference to the health and wellbeing of the people of Dubbo, and right across Central and Western NSW."
Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, said 3,600 nurses and midwives will commence working across 130 NSW public hospitals and health services this year, with a third choosing to work in rural and regional hospitals.
"It is so wonderful to see so many nurses and midwives either choosing to move to the bush or returning home so they can care for their communities," Mrs Taylor said.
"As someone who spent the best part of their nursing career at a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience these new nurses will gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career.
"On behalf of our regional communities, I am thrilled to welcome this next generation of nurses and midwives and wish all our new starters the very best of luck in their new careers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.