Flood-damaged Duke of Wellington Bridge could cost $2.5 million to repair

By Allison Hore
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:00pm
The crumbling road leading up to the Duke of Wellington bridge at the time of the floods in 2022. Picture by Belinda Soole

With a new report estimating it could cost $2.5 million to make the Duke of Wellington Bridge safe for use again, Dubbo Regional Council staff say it's a "big unknown" whether the current state of disrepair could have been avoided.

