Sydney's Natrice Jackson imprisoned for stealing thousands from Dubbo mosque

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
The theft of donation money from Dubbo mosque in April last year was recorded on CCTV. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A 21-year-old woman has been sent to jail until July 2023 for breaking into Dubbo mosque with her former partner and stealing thousands in cash.

