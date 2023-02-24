Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

What candidates say they'll do for roads across the Central West

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 25 2023 - 7:56am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ROADS across the Central West are falling apart, forcing motorists to endure bumpy rides over pothole-riddled roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.