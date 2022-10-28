Daily Liberal
Abergeldie selected as successful contractor to build the new Dubbo Bridge

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:40am, first published 3:00am
Abergeldie has been selected as the successful contractor to build the New Dubbo Bridge across the Macquarie River, the floodplain and the adjoining road construction.

