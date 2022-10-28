Abergeldie has been selected as the successful contractor to build the New Dubbo Bridge across the Macquarie River, the floodplain and the adjoining road construction.
With early works already taking place on the corner of River and Darling Street, it's hard to imagine what the Dubbo Bridge is going to look like.
But with substantial work starting in January 2023, the bridge is expected to be completed by 2026.
Dubbo local MP Dugald Saunders said the Abergeldie team had been in Dubbo for a few months now and they will work closely with local businesses, apprentices and contractors.
"This is an extraordinary project that will effectively stop the chaos that we've seen twice in the past month when the Emile Serisier bridge gets flooded," he said.
"We know the wet weather will continue right through until Christmas, if we'd had the new bridge in place the traffic chaos we've seen where cars are backed up to the airport would've been mitigated by this new bridge.
"That's exactly why this new bridge is being built, it's why the state and federal government backed it in from day one."
Over the coming months opportunities will be announced at both a community and business level for those interested in working on the bridge.
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said the $220 million investment was important to the community of Dubbo.
"We are making sure we are building the legacy infrastructure that matters to regional communities," he said.
"It's fantastic to see Abergeldie as the contractor, they have a fantastic track record and I'm proud the NSW Government and Transport for NSW can partner with Abergeldie."
The project will see the upskill of the next generation of road transport bridge builders with 15 per cent of the overall workforce being under 25, 20 per cent being apprentices and 20 per cent being university graduates.
"We are going to use this project to upskill and give youngsters the opportunities to be apart of legacy building infrastructure and give them the opportunity to be part of a project to learn those skills," he said.
"It's only onwards and upwards for the new Dubbo bridge."
Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton said Abergeldie is committed to working with local businesses and employing locals, with a focus on engaging and supporting women, Aboriginal people, trainees and young workers.
"It's important that local people have the opportunity to be involved in major projects like this one, and I'm pleased this project will support 290 direct and 1200 indirect jobs throughout the construction phase," Mr Coulton said.
"This will provide a significant boost to the Dubbo economy."
Transport for NSW director west, Alistair Lunn said they were excited to be partnering with Abergeldie once again.
"This is the jewel in the crown, a 660 metre bridge over the floodplain...set to open up the north west precinct while at the same time giving that second high level crossing," he said.
"We look forward to successfully delivering the project, and having the bridge be fully operational in future flood events; we are very confident it will do the job."
Mr Saunders said the bridge would change the way traffic flows around Dubbo, creating a diversion for heavy vehicles that need to continue on the Newell Highway rather than being stuck on the Mitchell Highway.
"In 2022 we've managed better than before and this should give residents confidence in this new project," he said.
"This bridge will be built to a standard that it's never expected to be under any sort of flooding, it will essentially be the same height as the LH Ford Bridge with no risk it will be flooded.
"This will alleviate the problems around the Emile Serisier Bridge."
The bridge which is expected to only have one lane each way will be enough to reduce congestion.
"This is all about making sure you've got the infrastructure for tomorrow and not just today. Making a better Dubbo," he said.
"Delivering resilience that Dubbo needs."
