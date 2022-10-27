A man jailed for a violent bashing has been granted bail while appealing the severity of his sentence

A Wellington man jailed after following a man to the police station and violently bashing him has been granted bail pending his appeal.
Mitchell Raymond Harper appeared on screen in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday where he applied for bail while awaiting a hearing to dispute the severity of his jail sentence, which will be heard in the District Court in December.
The 33-year-old was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 10 months by magistrate Kevin Hockey in Wellington Local Court last week.
Tensions had been brewing between the man and Harper's partner for almost three months before the attack unfolded on January 26 this year.
The man was walking in the Coles carpark at Wellington at about 8.45pm when a white Ford territory drove past and slammed on the brakes.
READ ALSO:
Harper was inside the car and yelled out "I'm sick of you threatening my woman".
The man - being alone - began to feel frightened and went to Wellington police station to report the matter. He used the external phone at the station to report the incident to Dubbo police station, before hanging up.
Harper leaped out of the vehicle and ran toward the man, chasing him into a courtyard adjacent to the station.
The man was cornered in the courtyard when Harper punched him a number of times in the head and arms. The man eventually fell over when Harper kicked a phone out of his hand.
Harper left toward the Ford territory waiting out the front, when he turned back and said to the man "that's what you get for spitting on my woman. You'll get it if you keep f---ing around with her".
Officers arrived a short time later and found the man outside the police station visibly shaken and crying.
He was calmed down by police and escorted inside the station. Police noticed his right ear began to discolour and swell and a bruise was forming, he also had a graze on his right upper arm and was complaining of pain coming from the back of his right ear and forearm.
Ambulance paramedics attended and he was given ibuprofen and paracetamol before he was discharged home.
Officers called Harper and organised a time for him to attend Wellington police station to be arrested by appointment on February 2.
Harper appeared in Wellington Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a stalk and intimidation charge.
Harper's defence lawyer accepted their client's record didn't assist him, however noted the sentencing assessment report had shown Harper had demonstrated a fairly significant degree of insight into his offending and an intensive corrections order would be in range.
They argued Harper had been on bail while the matter progressed through the Local Court without incident, and had strong ties to the community and employment.
The court also heard Harper's partner, who was working full time, was contemplating given up her job to be able to support their four children.
Magistrate Theresa Hamilton granted bail, given Harper wasn't on any orders at the time of sentencing, and agreed a jail sentence served in the community might have been something within the range.
Harper was granted conditional bail to be of good behaviour, report to police Monday, Wednesday and Friday and not to contact the victim.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.