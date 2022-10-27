Daily Liberal
Updated

Mitchell Raymond Harper behind bars after violently assaulting man at Wellington police station

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 27 2022 - 5:30pm
A man jailed for a violent bashing has been granted bail while appealing the severity of his sentence

A Wellington man jailed after following a man to the police station and violently bashing him has been granted bail pending his appeal.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

