news, local-news,

The River Street bridge is a step closer to becoming a reality and it is set to be one of the longest of its type in the state. Applications for tenders for the site will open on April 28. They will be open for eight weeks with a qualification meeting and information session to be held in May. Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway was on hand to announce the next step in the project's development on Monday and said it is a big moment for Dubbo's future. "It's really important over the eight weeks that we do get contractors come forward and have a look at the project," he said. "This is an important piece of infrastructure, in many ways it is legacy infrastructure for Dubbo. It will be the second-longest bridge in NSW I'm told, one that is 660 metres (long)." READ ALSO: Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders believes the project won't only benefit city itself but other areas in a wide range of different ways. "It's certainly been a project which has changed over the years, the federal government is now involved and this a project worth around $220 million," he said. "This will see not just Dubbo impacted for the better but other regional areas impacted for the better as well, it will provide a much smoother freight pathway. More importantly and particularly for times during floods, it will provide a second route that is within Dubbo itself." Dubbo Regional Council has also confirmed it is on board moving forward with the project, which will divert traffic away from other busy areas of town. While roadworks in Dubbo have been ongoing for some time now, Mr Saunders is confident that once the work is completed, people will find the new road much better, like two major intersections which have been overhauled in recent years. "Dubbo is a growing city with a population of around 50,000 and connectivity between north, south, east and west is something that has been lacking," he said "We see that during flood times and peak times, but we also see when you do road works which are meaningful it makes a massive difference." NSW Acting Regional Director West Paul Polansky said this will be his organisation's last input in the town for quite a while after already successfully having several other projects completed including the intersections on Cobra/Fitzroy St as well Cobra and Whylandra St. "This is the last major project for our building a better Dubbo work, we've delivered four of those projects already and this is the last one," he said. "We're excited about getting the project on to tender and having some local industry engagement down the track." The contractor for the project will be appointed later this year with construction to begin early in 2023 with Mr Polansky hoping local businesses put their hands up. Anyone interested in applying for tender can do so on April 28 with a date and time for the information sessions to be confirmed closer to the date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/55de1bc9-4a95-4873-9571-8c5277490e7d.jpg/r0_145_5568_3291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg