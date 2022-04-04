news, local-news,

Dubbo local Merindah (Rin) Towney had always wanted a buzzcut, but it was the prospect of turning 30 that had her brave enough to shave, and help families with sick kids in the process. Ms Towney will cut it all off for Little Wings, a charity providing sick children and their families throughout regional NSW with free ongoing flight and ground transport to get to their hospital appointments in the city. Ms Towney's big chop will occur on her 30th birthday, April 16 at the Macquarie Inn. "I've always wanted to shave my head. I never wanted to get to the point where I regretted not doing it so I thought I would raise money for a great cause and shave for another reason," Ms Towney said. "Little Wings was suggested to me by a colleague who is friends with a family that benefited from the Little Wings service. "It's such a hard time when you have a sick family member, let alone a child, so it's worthwhile making that burden a little less for families when they need it. Particularly living out in the central west, it's handy to have services that look after our families." The Little Wings service is provided at the behest of the Children's Hospitals in NSW with whom the not-for-profit organisation has a formal agreement. Children are referred to the Little Wings service by hospital staff with consideration to the child's medical condition, geographical location and regularity of travel. The Little Wings service is delivered by a team of volunteer pilots and drivers. Ms Towney is no stragner to helping people: her trade is social work and case management. Ms Towney is hoping to raise as much as $30,000 through her shave. A friend of hers will be cutting her long hair on the day to donate as a wig for sick children. "One flight is $1500, so we set a ballpark figure of $5000 as a goal so we can pay for a few flights, but we're really hoping to smash it out of the ballpark. Ideally, $30,000 for my 30th would be great," she said. Donate to Ms Towney's fundraiser at https://bit.ly/3NJGDs4

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/bbe01c0e-be24-4cd4-bc2f-b9bb271e6099.jpg/r352_0_3147_1579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg