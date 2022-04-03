news, local-news,

With family and domestic violence rates in the Far West and Orana region three times the NSW average, residents are being urged to speak out. According to data released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) domestic and family violence in the Far West and Orana region has seen a 3.7 per cent increase in the last five years. Based on rate of criminal incidents per 100,000 people, the Far West and Orana region saw a 3.6 increase in the 12-months to December 2021 with 1639 incidents reported to police. Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan says domestic and family violence remains one of the most underreported crimes in the country. READ ALSO: However, after the tragic incident of 21-year-old woman Mackenzie Anderson from Newcastle, he believed now was time to start conversations holding domestic and family violence perpetrators accountable. "The government and non-government agencies in the criminal justice system are doing a lot of work around ensuring our victims have protection. But its really about opening up the conversation about perpetrator accountability," Supt Sullivan said. "One of the things that I hear often, when we talk about domestic and family violence, is victim blaming. "But we have this chance as a community to start changing our narrative from victim blaming to one where we start having this discussion about perpetrator accountability." Supt Sullivan said changing conversations could begin with something as small as calling out your friends and holding them accountable when at the pub. "A lot of times this is a slippery slope. It could be sexism or conversations that degrade, or suggest there's a power and control relationship and its just calling it out that its not appropriate," he said. "We're focusing on creating a speak up culture in our community. Speak up that family and domestic violence is wrong, speak up that domestic and family violence is a crime." According to BOCSAR domestic violence related assault was 2.9 times the NSW average in the Dubbo Local Government Area, with 609 incidents recorded last year to December 2021. While personal violence is a complex issue, Supt Sullivan said the increase could be attributed to more victims gaining trust and comfort in reporting. He said NSW Police domestic violence liaison officers, were working in partnership with the 'Staying Home Leaving Violence' program by the Department of Communities and Justice. The program is embedded in the Dubbo Police Station and works with the domestic violence team to support victims. "They're embedded here in the police station and sit alongside our family and domestic violence team in an effort to make the response to our victims more holistic and appropriate," Supt Sullivan said.

