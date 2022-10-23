Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Dubbo Regional Council opens Emile Seriser bridge, Bligh Street remains closed.

By Newsroom
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Emile Serisier Bridge has reopened after being closed due to recent flooding. Picture by Belinda Soole.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 - 9.30am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.