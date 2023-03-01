Rainbow flags are ready to fly high with pride in Coonabarabran as the town gears up to host its first ever pride event this March.
Warrumbungle Shire councillor and chairperson of the Coonabarabran Suicide Prevention Network, Kodi Brady, decided to organise the event off the back of World Pride celebrations in Sydney to give LGBTQIA+ locals a space to feel open and accepted.
"It's quite controversial for a little town like ours, which is good, you need to challenge mindsets and get people to think outside the box," he told the Daily Liberal.
"But a little bit of backlash doesn't worry me - I'm not organising this for myself, I'm organising this for our young people. We want young, vulnerable people to feel included and welcomed and accepted in our community."
On March 25, Neilson Park in Coonabarabran will be brought to life with a twilight market and family-friendly entertainment featuring live music and what could be the town's first ever drag performance.
LGBTQIA+ support and health services like ACON will also be on hand to help spread education and awareness.
Mr Brady said bringing a pride event to the town for the first time was an important milestone.
"We want young people to feel safe and not feel like they have to live a double life or go off to Sydney just to feel a part of somewhere. We want them to feel like they can be themselves in their hometown," he said.
"We are a small country town but we do have an LGBTQIA+ community here and we need to support them. If people don't feel safe and included in their own community it has major implications on mental health."
"People should be able to be who they are, where they are."
In the lead up to the event, Coonabarabran's main strip will be getting a rainbow makeover with local businesses agreeing to get on board to decorate their windows with pride colours throughout March.
"We also fundraised and earned about $1800 to get flags to put up along the main street - they've got slogans like 'love is love' and 'it's okay on the Castlereagh' over the progress pride flag," said Mr Brady.
"I think how much it would help me if I drove down the street when I was 15 years old and struggling with my sexuality if I saw pride flags all down the main street - or in every shop in town. To some people it probably doesn't mean anything but to others it means the world."
"I've lived in this community my whole life and have never seen anything like that, so it is a milestone. We'll be able to remember 2023 as the year we had our first ever pride."
Mr Brady said he hopes the event will be a success and inspire locals in other parts of Western NSW to organise their own pride events.
"Even though Sydney is just there for us, it's so far away for some people. It's really important for us to have these events on-country so it's accessible for everyone," he said.
"I'm willing to help anyone or talk with anyone about starting an event. How great would it be to have one pride event in every town - no matter how big or small it is."
"I've already had people reach out to me from pride groups in Forster and Tamworth - it's bigger than just here. People from all over want to come in and support us."
