Coonabarabran to hold its first ever pride event off the back of Sydney World Pride celebrations

By Allison Hore
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Organisers of Coonabrabran's first ever pride event with rainbow flags which will be put up on the town's main strip. Photo courtesy of Coonabarabran Times

Rainbow flags are ready to fly high with pride in Coonabarabran as the town gears up to host its first ever pride event this March.

