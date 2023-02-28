Daily Liberal
Craig Davies and Alliance of Western Councils demand candidates consult them on major election issues

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Chair of the Alliance of Western Councils and mayor of Narromine Craig Davies at the recent Orana Outlook Dinner at Dubbo. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

Country mayors describe themselves as "the coal face of rural communities" and they are putting state election candidates in the spotlight again.

