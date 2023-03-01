Agriculture students from a small school about 150 kilometres outside of Dubbo will be heading to the big smoke for an all-expenses-paid VIP experience at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Tottenham Central School has been announced as one of two rural high schools selected to take part in the 'All Roads to the Royal' program this year.
The program - hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society Youth Group - will give students an all-inclusive four-day excursion to the show with plenty of behind-the-scenes access.
Heading to the show alongside students from Tottenham Central School will be students from Bowraville Central School on the mid north coast.
RAS Youth Group member Maddie Bromfield said the program aims to improve access to the show for geographically isolated rural and remote high school students from across NSW.
"We are really looking forward to hosting both Tottenham and Bowraville Central School for the All Roads to the Royal program at the Sydney Royal Easter Show," Ms Bromfield said.
"I had the pleasure of contacting both schools to inform them of their application outcome, and they were speechless and elated. The program will help engage the students in all that agriculture and shows have to offer."
First held in 1823, the Sydney Royal Easter Show is Australia's largest annual ticketed event and boasts an average attendance of 861,000 people over each of the past five shows.
"We have brand new night-time entertainment which is guaranteed to thrill," General Manager of Agriculture and the Show, Murray Wilton, said.
"Be amazed by the gravity-defying stunts one of the world's most daring escape artists, the bravery of the fire breathers, the acrobatic skills of the aerial web performer, and a spectacular drone display as they enter centre stage at the 2023 show."
"There are also lots of agricultural and educational activities to choose from for every age group this year, including our new Ag Discovery pavilion and native animal display, oyster and prawn judging, and Little Hands on the Land."
Students from Tottenham and Bowraville will attend the Show from Tuesday the 11th of April to Friday the 14th of April.
They will receive exclusive access to different animal competitions, a VIP entertainment experience, a Showman's Guild tour and return transport, accommodation and meals.
