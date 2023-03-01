Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Tottenham Central School students selected for all-expenses-paid trip to the Sydney Royal Easter Show

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tottenham Central School agriculture students take part in the NSW School Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo last year. Picture via Facebook/Tottenham Central School

Agriculture students from a small school about 150 kilometres outside of Dubbo will be heading to the big smoke for an all-expenses-paid VIP experience at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.