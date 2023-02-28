Daily Liberal
Exciting range of 'Bush Kitchen' menu on offer for the first time at this year's Wellington Vintage Fair this weekend

Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 10:00am
Wellington High School Indigenous science students who will cook up and serve their range of 'Bush Tucker' from their 'Bush Kitchen' at the Rotary Club Wellington Vintage Fair. Picture supplied

With help from local qualified chef Mitchell Parkes, Indigenous students at Wellington High School will be tempting the tastes of an expected throngs of spectators at the ever popular Rotary Club Wellington Vintage Fair this weekend.

