With help from local qualified chef Mitchell Parkes, Indigenous students at Wellington High School will be tempting the tastes of an expected throngs of spectators at the ever popular Rotary Club Wellington Vintage Fair this weekend.
The students have given the Daily Liberal a preview of their 'Bush Tucker' menu consisting of BBQ macadamia crusted Kangaroo salad with honey mustard dressing, Pineapple fritters with pepper berry sugar, Kangaroo or Emu sausage sandwich with bush spiced tomato chutney and wattle seed scones with cream and jam.
Wellington Showground's kitchen has been transformed into the students' 'Bush Kitchen' where their specialty menu will be prepared and served on the day to anyone who comes along to try an exciting range of bush tucker, Wellington High deputy principal Kirsten Parkes said.
And Rotary's ever popular BBQ team will have the boys and girls from Clontarf Foundation and National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy competing with each other's food stalls for the best and tasty snags on the day, served with coffee, soft drinks, and ice cream.
The students have chosen their dishes with native Australian foods such as kangaroo and emu meats and spices such as pepper berry, bush tomato and wattle seeds as main ingredients as part of the school's curriculum on food technology, Mrs Parkes said.
It's the first time the Wellington Vintage Fair Weekend is featuring Indigenous dishes along with a range of gourmet foods and food vendors that will quench the hunger of visitors and locals alike as they browse for artisan wares, Rotary Club Vintage Fair committee president Ian Parkes said.
The students were guided by their teachers along with compliance with food standards before preparing the recipes in their menu, Mr Parkes said.
The school and Rotary has been both supporting the "outside of school community programs" for Indigenous young people in Wellington involved in the National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy and Clontarf, Mrs Parkes said.
"Our school's program heads were keen to support the idea of the Bush Kitchen with foods [the students have prepared] sold at community events such as the Vintage Fair this year," she said.
"Mitchell who is a qualified chef works at the school as a learning support officer and has agreed to come on board to work out feasible recipes and prepping.
"Our students will be working in the Bush Kitchen preparing and serving the foods on the day."
The Bush Kitchen will be open on both days from 10am to 1pm under the grandstand.
The town's annual Vintage Fair known as the largest swap-meet event west of the Blue Mountains will be kicking off with its traditional colourful parade of vintage cars, trucks, and farm tractors and featuring one of the oldest steam engines called 'Sooty' chugging along with its owner John Fowler.
For more details of the event at Wellington Showground, located on Showground Road, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
