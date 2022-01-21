Wellington vintage swap and show to celebrate forebears

community,

It's all systems go for the Wellington Vintage Fair and Swap Meet, which organisers claim is the largest swap meet west of the Blue Mountains. You can get everything from a cut glass vase to a bumper bar at the swap meet, buy second hand goods at an array of market stalls, check out vintage cars and machinery, and take the kids on vintage rides. In its 39th year, this family-friendly event is the Rotary Club of Wellington's major fundraiser for the year and attracts thousands of people to town for the weekend. On Saturday, March 5, punters can get involved in the Observation Car Rally for vehicles over 25 years old. It costs a gold coin donation, there is no need to book, and cars will drive around 120 kilometres along a countryside route. There will be prizes involved. Also on Saturday is the Tractor Trek run by the Vintage Tractor organisation. All tractors are welcome and a registration form needs to be filled out. There will also be steam engines chugging around the streets of Wellington on the Saturday. On Sunday, March 6, gates will open at 8am for the main event, including the massive swap meet. There will also be market stalls, a Show and Shine vintage car display, a miniature steam roller and antique corn cooker, antique steam engines, and a Tractor Pull and Junior Tractor Pull. A dedicated children's entertainment area will host vintage games like egg and spoon, sack and three legged races, as well as a jumping castle, face painting and slide. There will be dry stone walling demonstrations, circus performers, live music, celtic dancing, and an array of food and drink stalls on offer. Organising committee member Ian Parkes said: "We want to make it a day where our forebears are recognised for what they've contributed to the area, and the young people can see where everything's come from to where we are today." A collection of community organisations are involved in the event including SES and PCYC. For more information, including detailed timings and registration forms, go to www.wellingtonvintagefair.com.au

