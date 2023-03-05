A 20-year-old man who threatened to stab multiple people has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Brodie Yavion, of Warren, plead guilty to one count of threaten to destroy property and one count of stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear when he fronted the court on February 23.
Court papers revealed that on October 18, 2022, Yavion had been picked up by the victim, who was known to him, in Warren after asking for a place to stay.
They drove to the victim's house in Mudgee, along the way Yavion became agitated about not being given money and told the victim, "I'll have you six feet under. I've stabbed people before."
He later reached over and grabbed the steering wheel, telling the victim he was trying to help her avoid a pothole. The victim passed on concerns her partner had about him staying to which Yavion replied, "I'll stab your boyfriend".
Upon arrival in Mudgee, Yavion expressed frustration at the victim not having any cigarettes for him and for not giving him money.
He threatened to smash her car and house, causing her to message her sister to tell her to call the police.
Yavion picked up a pair of scissors from his bag and while he did not use them or threaten the victim, she became scared and hid in a cupboard before running down the street to her sister's house. Police arrived and arrested him.
In court, lawyer Keith Kuan said his client had experienced difficulties in his short life, including a bout of homelessness.
"No doubt with more stability in his life, it will have a positive influence in regard to re-offending, " Mr Kuan said.
He pointed to the absence of a criminal history and asked for a conditional release order.
Magistrate Roger Prowse vehemently disagreed to the request but conceded that Yavion had been struggling.
"Well, that's not happening," Mr Prowse said.
"When you threaten to stab somebody you don't get a round of applause in response.
"People who threaten to stab other people are very rarely entitled to a non-conviction. However I accept you are experiencing a number of difficulties.
"You need to understand Mr Yavion that threats aren't idle. As soon as you flap your gums you have committed the offence. It doesn't matter if no one else hears it."
He was handed 18 month community corrections order.
