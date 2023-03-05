Royal Rehab Group has taken Dubbo's breakthru and turned the run down building into something people living with disabilities can be proud to use each day.
With it's revamped hub, accessible new look and fun outdoor area, clients of breakthru couldn't be happier with the upgrade.
Sarah, who uses the centre four times a week said she loved the "fresh" look of the upgraded facility.
"There's much more room and it's a nicer colour, it looks much better," she said.
"No they didn't have an outdoor area, but I am glad they have one now."
Sarah said she was glad there was more space for activities and spending time with her friends.
"I do dancing for the end of the year concert, and enjoy doing drama," she said.
Sarah also participates in the group activities where she goes to the movies, see's shows in Dubbo, goes to watch the NRL and out to the pub.
"It's a great place to be," she said.
Over the past six weeks breakthru clients have been at Dubbo Showground while the upgrades take place.
At an unveiling on Friday, March 3 Royal Rehab Group chief executive officer Matt Mackay said it was exciting to see what had been achieved over those six weeks.
"To see the inside from what it was to what it is now is absolutely amazing," he said.
The upgraded facility, boasts modern and convenient features such as automatic entrances, wheelchair accessible kitchen facilities, new appliances, accessible bathroom fixtures, and adjustable height furniture throughout.
In addition to the physical upgrades, breakthru has also invested heavily in revitalising its technology, with new computers and high-speed internet setup to assist people with disability to develop their digital skills and find employment.
"Thank you to our customers and their family members for your patience with us while we had to do this and move you to the showground. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives," Mr Mackay said.
Mr Mackay said all too often not enough people concentrate on the surroundings that play a huge part in aiding people's disability.
"I always say the world creates an individuals disability not the person's disability itself, we design these types of places to remove those barriers," he said.
"I'd love to see disability accessible places everywhere, the hard part obviously is the expense but the commitment has to be there from the state government, the federal government and local government, to make anywhere inclusive.
"The opening of new restaurants, the opening of new shops they should have the ability to have that inclusivity, where anybody from any level of disability can get in and out and move around."
Mr Mackay said his organisation was 100 percent committed to doing "more for more" in regional centres such as Dubbo and the Far West.
Royal Rehab Group chairperson Tony Staveley AM said when he first saw the building he was pretty worried by what he saw.
"I thought we had to do something to make this a much better place, and looking through it today, it is a much better place," he said.
"It's a much better place for our clients and their families and the community as a whole. We are committed as a board to doing things to enhance disability in regional NSW."
Mayor of the Dubbo Region Mathew Dickerson congratulated the breakthru team for the work they have done within the community.
"Breakthru provides a great service to our region...having this service within the Local Government Area is an asset for our community," he said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the changes were remarkable and the team had done a great job in the six week turnover.
"The vibe of this place is incredible, it's been uplifted so much thanks to new ownership," he said.
"I think families, friends, the people who use this facility every day including staff will love being here."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
