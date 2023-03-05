Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

breakthru Dubbo unveils modern inclusive space for people with disability

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah shows off her dance moves in the new breakthru facility. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Royal Rehab Group has taken Dubbo's breakthru and turned the run down building into something people living with disabilities can be proud to use each day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.