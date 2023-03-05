Coloured powder, dancing, music, food and plenty of good company was how Dubbo's multicultural community came together to mark Holi this weekend.
Organised by the Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia and the team from Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON), Dubbo's Holi festival took place on the Ollie Robins Oval on Saturday.
"Holi has captivated the whole of the Indian subcontinent for centuries, so its fantastic we are able bring the wider community together to celebrate the diversity we have right here in Dubbo," said ORISCON chairperson Gargi Ganguly.
Officially to be celebrated on March 8 this year, Holi is a significant day on the Hindu calendar and is commonly marked in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal.
The day - also known as "festival of love", "festival of spring" and the "festival of colours" - celebrates the arrival of spring in the subcontinent and is well known abroad for its colourful festivities where participants throw vibrant powders over each other.
Dubbo locals who came down to the oval enjoyed an afternoon filled with fun featuring food stalls, multicultural performances, face painting, water sprinkles and - of course - a colour play zone.
The event was supported by a $5000 grant from the NSW Government.
"The Festival of Colours is a chance for us all to appreciate the wonderful diversity of our local area, and especially the many contributions of the Indian and Hindu communities to our region," said Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.