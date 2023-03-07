Daily Liberal
Welcome to the world: Babies born in Dubbo in March, 2023

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
Charley Michael Hohnberg born to mum Melissa Gaffney and dad Harley Hohnberg on March 1, 2023 weighing 3620 grams. Picture by Amy McIntyre

We love welcoming your new arrivals in the Daily Liberal babies gallery.

