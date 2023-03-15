Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

$600,000 in funding announced for masterplanning of final stage of Dubbo Base Hospital redevelopment

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders with former health council members Elizabeth Allen, Rhonda Gleeson, Nola Honeysett and Geoff Wise. Picture by Allison Hore

A paediatric ward, more inpatient capacity and new palliative care facilities could be part of the final stage of the Dubbo Base Hospital redevelopment with funds for the master planning of the project now secured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.