A mental health charity which hopes to facilitate deeper conversations and connections between men will soon be launching in Dubbo.
The Men's Table brings together groups of 8 to 12 men to have dinner in the same place once a month to share the highs and lows in their lives in a casual and informal setting.
Groups are made up of men of all ages, life stages, professional and personal backgrounds and orientations.
"We accept any man over 18 years old, we have people in their twenties struggling with their life path after university and people who are 80 plus talking about the approach of death," said Men's Table member Eric Balinghasay, who helps new tables get started.
"Our tagline is that 'we don't just talk about footy and shit'. And that's often what men talk about - and when you have to talk about something else beyond that men can struggle."
"We want to help men unlearn and learn new ways of behaving and communicating. It's fascinating, challenging and scary at the same time."
Mr Balinghasay said each table is a safe place for men to share and be heard in a "confidential and non-judgmental environment" and "create a greater sense of belonging, camaraderie and connection".
"Our objectives are both health and wellness and socialisation," he said.
"What we know is that when a man is healthy in himself and how he feels about himself, and has a healthy understanding of masculinity, it then translates to healthy families and healthy communities."
It all started in 2011 when a group of men in Sydney agreed to meet regularly to talk openly about their lives with three guidelines: commitment, confidentiality and 'no fixing'. The group has met every month since then and now there are close to 1,000 men taking part in over 100 tables across Australia.
Now they have their sights set on the central west and are hoping to get tables set up in Dubbo and Orange.
Men who might be interested in joining a table are invited to come along to the Dubbo Entree on Tuesday, May 9 at the Milestone Hotel.
Mr Balinghasay said the entree events are a way for men to get a taste of what the tables are all about before they commit to joining one.
"An entree is an introduction dinner that men go to to understand and experience a little bit about how an actual table feels. Then they can decide afterwards whether to join a table or not," he explains.
"There's no fee to join the Men's Table, you only pay for your own meal during the entrees and monthly tables. We want men who want to attend at least nine of the 12 months because consistency and regularity is important."
Mr Balinghasay said, so far, men in Dubbo have been quick to get on board and the entree is already at half capacity.
He urged any men interested in getting involved to register online or contact the Men's Table for more information.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
