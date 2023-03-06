Daily Liberal
Ex-Marie Clare editor Jackie Frank addresses crowd at Women's Week event at Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
The founding editor of iconic Marie Clare women's magazine, Jackie Frank, called for women quotas at workplaces at the Women's Week celebration at Dubbo's Lazy River Estate on Friday, 3 March 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Ex-Marie Clare editor Jackie Frank has urged the region's women leaders to push for quotas as a tool to address the "woeful under-representation of women at management level in all workplaces" across the country.

Local News

