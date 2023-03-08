Daily Liberal
Dubbo Return and Earn recycling depot hits 50 million units

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
Fifty million drink containers have been recycled at Dubbo Return and Earn, and Wellington resident David Eslick reckons he's been responsible for about 200,000 of them, worth $20,000 - all of which he's given to charity.

