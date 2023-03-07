Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Mayors disappointed by Labor Party stance on Great Western Highway tunnel

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson (bottom left), Mayor of Cabonne Shire Council Kevin Beatty (top right) and Executive Member of Country Mayors Association, Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller (bottom right) in front of an image of the GWH tunnel.

Mayors from around the region have expressed their frustration at the announcement that the Labor Party would redirect the $1.1 billion allocated for the Great Western Highway tunnel should they be elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.