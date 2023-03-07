Residents affected by the severe thunderstorm on February 9 can now apply for disaster relief funding after a state of disaster was announced for Dubbo.
Jointly funded by the NSW and Federal Governments, the Disaster Recovery Funding arrangements for Dubbo Regional Council LGA include:
The impact of the hailstorm on February 9 caused significant damage to both residential properties as well as places like Orana Mall and Dubbo Turf Club.
Dubbo SES received over 240 calls for assistance that evening and two dozen the following day about trees that had fallen onto houses.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said declaring a natural disaster in the LGA was the first step in offering support for local communities under the funding arrangements.
"This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Saunders said.
He said support was also available for Dubbo Regional Council and urged primary producers, as well as home and business owners who suffered direct damage to check what assistance was available for them.
Applicants are asked to visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.