Disaster recovery funds available for damages during February 9 storm in Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:42am
A garage shed in Dubbo destroyed during the hailstorm on February 9. Picture by Tom Lovedee

Residents affected by the severe thunderstorm on February 9 can now apply for disaster relief funding after a state of disaster was announced for Dubbo.

