Garden Hotel Fishing Club raises $15k for charities including Tradies in Sight | Photos

By Sarah Falson
March 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Members of the Garden Hotel Fishing Club have raised $15,000 through a raffle for Tradies in Sight and other charities. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Fishing enthusiasts, their families and friends raised over $15,000 for men's mental health and other local charities in a major raffle at the Garden Hotel on the weekend.

