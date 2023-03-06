Daily Liberal
Homelessness contributes to Clean Up Australia Day haul | photos

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Dubbo RiverCare Group with some of their Clean Up Australia Day 2023 haul on the banks of the Macquarie River. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council will look into providing a "specialised clean-up" under the eastern side of the L.H. Ford Bridge after a high number of needles strewn along the riverbank hampered the efforts of Clean Up Australia Day volunteers on the weekend.

