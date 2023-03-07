Australia's biggest vet bus was "inundated" with people in need of veterinary services when it arrived in Dubbo on Monday as the first stop on its 63-town tour of regional NSW.
Animal Welfare League NSW vet Tanya McGee said staff on the bus worked "non stop", with locals lining up for hours
"It was so hectic, there were hundreds of people. Some people just wanted a health check looking at something like a lump or a cut leg or dental problems," she said.
"We were also doing vaccinations and had a lot of puppies come in which was good. Some of the animals had never had vaccinations - there were quite a lot."
Stephen Albin, chief executive officer of the Animal Welfare League NSW, said the aim of the tour is to make veterinary services more accessible and it targets communities that may not usually have access to vet services due to financial constraints.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
Ms McGee said many of the locals who made use of the truck's free vaccinations, health checks and microchipping services had difficulty accessing mainstream veterinary care.
"Based on today, our research for locations where there might be a need has been correct. We're going where we're needed," she said.
"A lot of people had financial constraints or were having trouble getting appointments for vets in this area."
"For the owners and the pets - some who have never been to a vet - this was a big step forward. Obviously the heat and the wind haven't helped but we tried to make it as positive an experience as we could, and everyone was so amazing and really patient and thankful."
As well as providing preventative care, Ms McGee said the bus aimed to provide the public with education about animal health and the importance of vaccinations and microchips.
"Prevention is best and early detection. Anything people are not sure of like changes in appearance of a lump or things like that can make the difference - there are a lot of things to keep an eye on and be quite observant," she said.
"With the vaccinations, one of the main concerns is parvo virus. Getting vaccinated and reducing that instance of disease in the community helps not only your pet but others in the community who are unvaccinated as well."
"We hope this will educate people and maybe convince them and encourage them to see a vet and get regular checkups and vaccinations. A lot of the time regular checkups save money in the long run."
The truck is now heading to Forbes where it will provide free services at the Lions Park from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Thursday.
Then, the truck will make its way to Orange Showground where it will be open from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
Ms McGee said the vet bus will be returning to Dubbo in a few months and urged locals who might be in need of their service to keep an eye on social media for when they will be returning.
"This tour is a major step forward for us. We built this truck with the purpose of going to these locations and hope we'll be able to branch out into doing desexings as well," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.