Australia's biggest mobile vet truck is embarking on a massive 63-town tour of regional NSW with its first stop set to be Dubbo on Monday.
This is the first time the Animal Welfare League will be hitting the road with their 25-metre vet truck for a tour of regional NSW.
Animal Welfare League NSW chief executive officer Stephen Albin said the aim of the tour was to make veterinary services more accessible and it targets communities that may not usually have access to vet services due to financial constraints.
"A lot of preparation work has gone into the tour, and the Animal Welfare League NSW team are very excited to be hitting the road," he said.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service."
The truck is decked out with specially designed areas for routine animal surgeries, an isolation room and over 35 recovery cages. It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
The first stop on the tour - which will continue over the next three years - is the Dubbo Showground where the vet truck will be open on Monday from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.
Mr Albin said services available on the day will include essential services like pet health checks, microchipping and vaccinations. No appointments are necessary.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds," said Mr Albin.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy."
After leaving Dubbo, the truck will be heading to Forbes on Thursday where it will provide free services at the Lions Park from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
Then, the truck will make its way to Orange Showground where it will be open from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
