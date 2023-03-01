A range of Australian-made equipment at the high end of technology in gold mining operations was launched on Monday by Narromine-based engineering company, Simmons Global.
The first of the 800 units of Thermic, a mining process heater, rolled out of the company's manufacturing facility at Narromine for shipping to the Ivory Coast, in west Africa.
The release of the Thermic brand of heater, steam boiler and pressure vessel used in gold extraction by miners across many parts of the world signals the long-awaited return of manufacturing in Australia, Simmons Global company owner David Simmons said.
"We have just released, packed and sent our gold processing equipment Thermic that's been completed here in Narromine and going to the Ivory Coast," Mr Simmons said.
"Simmons has fundamentally brought the manufacture of its industrial packaged heaters, steam boilers and pressure vessels back to Australia for the first time in 20 years, in reality for the first time this century.
"We're making this home-grown manufacture as part of the NSW government's Regional Jobs Creations Fund (RJCF) Program which awarded Simmons Global with funding to support for our advanced manufacturing precinct in Narromine."
After manufacturing low-cost yet high-tech engineering equipment while the company operated in Western Australia, the company made the move to Narromine two years ago and decided it was ideal time to carry out advanced manufacturing back on shore.
The NSW government supported the company's move with $4.8 million as part of a $32 million RCJF program initiating advanced manufacturing in regional areas across the state.
"We believed that advanced manufacturing techniques used so well in the USA are ready to be applied in Australia," Mr Simmons said.
"The last few years have shown everybody in industries that our supply chain should be at the forefront of commercial business in this country.
"We've all experienced not being able to get products that we need and the way to negate the risk for businesses is bringing back the manufacture of those products into Australia."
In the new era of advanced manufacturing, Mr Simmons said Australia has a distinct advantage as the engineering industry has seen despite some skills lacking in the workforce which are being met by companies like theirs by training and mentoring its staff.
"There is a good scope in the use of advanced manufacturing techniques and that is the next paradigm for how we can deliver that supply chain resilience.
"Australia is well renowned globally for its use of high technology and high quality of products. It is a great reputation for our brand being known around the world.
"It has opened the door of opportunities for Australian businesses because we can get access to cost-effective automated equipment while our workforce at technician level can be trained through out training development programs."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
