West Dubbo man cries with joy after $1 million lotto win

A man from West Dubbo cried with joy when he discovered he won $1 million in Monday night's lotto draw.
He held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4264, drawn Monday, February 27.
"Thank you," the winning man wept when speaking to an official from The Lott on Tuesday morning.
"Would you believe I lost the ticket at first?
"We found it, but I had everyone looking for it and as it turns out - it was in my wallet the entire time!
"I've been playing for several years and the most I've won is $1,000.
"I can't believe it! I will share this win with my children and go on a trip with my partner.
"Thank you so much."
The winning entry was purchased at Dubbo West Post Office at Delroy Park Shopping Centre.
Dubbo West Post Office owner Lea Callan said they were excited to have sold their first division one winning entry.
"We couldn't believe it. We thought the news might've been a hoax email," he said.
"Our team and our customers are so excited. We are so happy to have sold another."
The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4264 on Monday were 10, 36, 39, 26, 16, while the supplementary numbers were 29 and 11.
Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries - three in New South Wales and one in Western Australia.
The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 286 so far this financial year, including 89 won by NSW Lotteries customers.
In 2022, Monday and Wednesday Lotto created 91 millionaires across Australia.
