Ambulance officers were called to two separate locations in the western area on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, at roughly 11.10am, NSW Ambulance attended a scene on Quambone Road, roughly 20km north of Warren, after a teenager suffered a suspected bite from a red-bellied black snake.
The teenager suffered the bite to the leg.
Later that afternoon, at 1.20pm, paramedics were called to Nevertire after a man was injured in an incident involving a tractor.
NSW Ambulance reported the man in his 30s suffered head and arm injuries while trying to move a tractor from another vehicle.
It happened near Nevertire on the Mitchell Highway.
More to come.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
