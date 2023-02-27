Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Prison sentences for Jason Gilkes, Ricky Fernando and Marissa Hooper for intimidation charges

By Court Reporter
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:34am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three offenders were sentenced to jail after committing intimidation offences in January last year. File Picture

Three people have been sentenced to prison after they used knives to threaten victims inside a Dubbo home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.