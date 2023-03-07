Daily Liberal
Suspected lightning strikes cause Cranbrook, Burrendong fires

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:00am
Suspected but unconfirmed lightning strikes caused two fires being controlled by firefighters overnight in the Dubbo region - a grassfire that was heading towards Toongi and a bushfire near Lake Burrendong.

