Narromine local Sally Everett has been announced as the Dubbo electorate's 2023 Woman of the Year in recognition of the "significant support" she has given to the community.
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is marked every year on International Women's Day and celebrates the support women give to their local communities throughout NSW.
Ms Everett - also recognised as Narromine's Citizen of the Year at the 2023 Australia Day celebrations - is a volunteer with the Narromine Jets Rugby League Club and a committee member for the Narromine MS Support Group.
More recently, she has been working to raise local awareness about melanoma and the importance of regular skin checks.
"There was just so much about melanoma that we didn't know," said Ms Everett, whose father Lionel McGuire lost his battle with melanoma at the age of 66.
"I always thought melanoma was on the outside of your body, but dad's was internal. I had no idea until the doctor was giving us the prognosis in the hospital that day, he was saying it was actually putting pressure on his spine and pelvis and they had no idea how he was even walking."
In memory of her father, last year Ms Everett and her family raised over $8000 for the Australian Skin Care Foundation. They raised a further $11,000 for the cause in November through a successful charity golf day at the Narromine Golf Club.
As well as raising money, the events raised awareness about the importance of skin checks. After the first fundraiser Ms Everett said she was proud of how many people had come forward saying they have had checks done.
"That was just incredible and so important for the family," she said.
Presenting the award to Ms Everett, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders commended Ms Everett on both her fundraising efforts and work with the Narromine Jets.
"I'm so pleased to present his award to Sally on International Women's Day. She makes a tremendous contribution to our region, and has an extraordinary passion to make our community a better place," Mr Saunders said.
"Her dedication and involvement in the Narromine Jets Rugby League Club as a driving force of the committee has seen some amazing achievements - most notably the club being recognised as the 2022 Community Club of the Year by the NSW Rugby League.
"After losing her father to melanoma, Sally's passion and drive to spread awareness for Mission Melanoma - Doing It for Lionel, has been unwavering, and has seen her appointed to the Board of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation."
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor congratulated all the Local Women of the Year Award recipients.
"These women are the backbone of their communities, volunteering their time and energy to make a positive difference," Mrs Taylor said.
"I would like to acknowledge their significant efforts to support their local communities and thank them for all the work they do."
