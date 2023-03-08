Daily Liberal
Narromine's Sally Everett is the Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year for 2023

By Allison Hore
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders and Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor with Sally Everett. Picture supplied

Narromine local Sally Everett has been announced as the Dubbo electorate's 2023 Woman of the Year in recognition of the "significant support" she has given to the community.

