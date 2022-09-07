Daily Liberal

Narromine Jets were named NSWRL's Community Club of the Year for 2022

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:00am
Narromine Jets were named NSWRL's Community Club of the Year this week. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Narromine Jets are undoubtedly the heartbeat of their community and they have recently had their efforts recognised by NSW Rugby League.

