The Narromine Jets are undoubtedly the heartbeat of their community and they have recently had their efforts recognised by NSW Rugby League.
Earlier this week, the Jets were named Community Club of the Year for 2022, an honour given to them after the work they do to help Narromine was acknowledged at the annual NSWRL Community Awards.
Jets president Mick Burns believes the club is doing good work and the award is just a sign the Jets are headed in the right direction.
"After we got told that we had won a few of us spoke to each other and said 'it just goes to prove that we are doing is work'," he said.
"It's always good to get recognition but we realised that what we doing was because of all the great work we do with local charities and all our volunteers, as well as players, are happy this year."
Narromine plays their senior football in the Castlereagh League while their junior sides feature in the DDJRL (Dubbo District Junior Rugby League) and the whole club is enjoying a successful 2022.
The Jets' under 16s side a dramatic golden point grand final on Saturday to take out the title while the three senior sides are all in with a shot at taking out their respective titles.
Burns is confident the club's success has added to the increased love the town has for rugby league once again.
"It's always been said when footy clubs are winning in Narromine then the town is buzzing," he said.
"That is the case this year, we've got three times in the preliminary final this weekend.
"Everyone is talking footy again which is good, there are a lot of us players who aren't used to playing this late in the season.
"There is a real good vibe around town."
While he may president of the club, Burns admitted there are more than one or two people behind the scenes who make things run.
"A couple of people have run me and spoken to me, I told them it is a lot of work people don't see behind the scenes," he said.
"Sitting on a computer until midnight, my wife does a lot of the computer work.
"Sally Everett, she is our publicity officer and she does great things, she is always coming up with someone new which drags all the players in.
"She also makes sure she gets exposure to all our sponsors, without those guys we don't have a club.
"We try and do something fun all the time, it's definitely a lot of work from a lot of people."
Victor Wright was named Indigenous Volunteer of the Year due to his work as one of the founding members of the annual NSW Aboriginal Rugby League carnival, the Koori Knockout.
Grenfell JRL's James O'Loughlin was named Volunteer of the Year Western Region.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
