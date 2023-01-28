Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Sally Everett and Tracey Bennett named Citizen of the Year for Narromine and Trangie

January 29 2023 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine's Australia Day award recipients. Picture supplied.

The local heroes of Narromine and Trangie have been honoured this year at the Australia Day Awards held on January, 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.