The local heroes of Narromine and Trangie have been honoured this year at the Australia Day Awards held on January, 26.
Sally Everett was named Narromine's citizen of the year at the event held at Dundas Park for her work in the community and for raising awareness about melanoma.
Ms Everett has been involved in the Narromine community for many years including Narromine Jets Rugby League Club, Narromine MS Support Group and more recently raising local awareness about melanoma and the importance of regular skin checks.
Through Sally's newly found passion she is determined to promote the work of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation and Mission Melanoma - Doing it For Lionel.
Narromine's Australia Day event brought together the community who enjoyed a free barbecue breakfast thanks to Rotary Club, Lions Club and Generosity Church and where a new Australian citizen was also welcomed.
The awards were presented by Narromine's Australia Day ambassador Donna Burton, an astronomer and science communicator who is based at the Milroy Observatory located in Coonabarabran.
Trangie's Australia Day celebrations saw Tracey Bennett named Citizen of the Year at a ceremony held at Trangie Bowling Club.
Ms Bennett is a much-loved Trangie resident and was recognised for always assisting someone else in the community who is in need.
Alan Davey, a former private investigator and author of the book 'The Lone Operative' was the Australia Day ambassador.
"The Australia Day awards recognise individuals and groups for their tireless work within the community that contributes to the Narromine Shire as a friendly place to live, with a strong sense of community," deputy mayor Dawn Collins said.
The full list of the Award recipients for 2023 in both Narromine and Trangie are as follows:
Narromine Local Citizen of the Year Awards
Trangie Local Citizen of the Year Awards
