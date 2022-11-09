Daily Liberal
Narromine charity golf day for Australian Skin Cancer Foundation a swinging success

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:36pm, first published November 9 2022 - 5:00pm
Golfers swung into action raising thousands in honour of the 'Doing it for Lionel' charity golf day on November 5.

